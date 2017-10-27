Football Rivals Host Patriotic Pre-Game

Friday, rivals Harrison Central and Buckeye Local took the field, but what happened before the game really turned heads.

Adena American Legion Post Commander Dirk Harkins wanted to find a special way to show sportsmanship and patriotism, so he took a cue from other high schools across the country.

The Adena Legion purchased 100 3 by 5 foot American flags for the players to carry out into the field. Following the national anthem, the players ran onto the field to the tune of "God Bless America."

Harkins says that he would like the continue the tradition next year.