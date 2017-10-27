Waterline Break Reported in West Bellaire

A waterline break in West Bellaire left residents without water on Friday night.

According to Village Administrator, Scott Porter, the issue happened on 2nd. Avenue and dealt with a 6-inch inch waterline.

Porter expected water to be restored sometime Saturday morning. Crews were immediately on scene to begin repairs. Once repairs are made, Porter said they will have to flush fire hydrants.



Residents who were affected should expect to be under a boil advisory once water is restored.