Vehicle Collision on State Route 43

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning accident on State Route 43 in Jefferson County.

Officials say the two vehicle crash occurred at 2:30 Saturday morning.

They say Michael Drake, 47, of Canton was traveling north when he was hit by Michael Larkins, 35, of Richmond who was traveling south.

Both drivers were flown from the scene to a Pittsburgh area hospital.

An investigation of the cause of the crash is still on going.