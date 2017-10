Funeral Set For Sunday For Ohio Officer Fatally Shot on Duty

Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio Policeman.

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral on Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles southeast of Cleveland.

According to Investigators, another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.

Some streets will be closed for the procession near the Youngstown State arena where mourners will gather.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.