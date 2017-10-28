Senator Manchin Applauds New DEA Enforcement Team on Combating The Flow of Opioids in Charleston

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin applauded the Drug Enforcement announcement that one of six new enforcement teams in the nation will be sent to Charleston to help combat the flow of fentanyl and opioids in West Virginia.

DEA Special Agents and State and Local Task Force Officers will make up the teams, and it will enhance the DEA's ability to combat trafficking in fentanyl analogues, heroin, and fentanyl and the violence associated with drug trafficing.

Senator Manchin said, “I’m glad the DEA will give Charleston an enforcement team to help stop the flow of opioids, especially highly addictive fentanyl, from entering our communities. Our state is ground zero in this opioid epidemic and our law enforcement officers are on the front lines fighting this scourge doing everything they can to help save lives and find dealers who will prey on the vulnerable. They need the resources and the expertise that the DEA specializes in and the DEA will only add to their success."

“In order to end this crisis long-term, we must attack at every angle, and use every resource at our disposal. This DEA announcement will make a huge difference in our communities in addition to the public health crisis declaration President Trump made on Thursday. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will be working with President Trump and my colleagues to make sure we put real funding behind these programs that will start making a lasting impact," said Senator Manchin.