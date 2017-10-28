Teen in Custody in Shooting Deaths of Two Other Teens

A teenager is now in custody in the shooting deaths of two other youths earlier this week in Philadelphia.

According to Police, Brandon Olivieri (16), turned himself Friday night to face charges in Tuesday's shooting deaths of the other, Caleer Miller (16) and Salvatore DiNubile (16).

Police said the victims were shot outside DiNubile's home, and about seven blocks south of Olivieri's residence in south Philadelphia.

Investigators said there apparently was a feud between two groups of teenagers, but they don't know why the two victims were targeted.

Police said more than a dozen shots hit the defendant's home early Friday, but no one was injured.

Defense attorney James Lammendola said, Olivieri's parents were "scared out of their minds that their house was shot," and he also feared for their son's safety.

