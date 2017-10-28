OVI Checkpoint in Belmont County for Saturday

There will be an OVI Checkpoint on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Police Departments of Martin's Ferry, Belmont County Sheriff's Office, and Bridgeport will be conducting the checkpoint from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials remind drivers that if they plan to drink alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

The OVI Checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressive combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.