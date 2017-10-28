Fire Destroys Home in East Wheeling

A home in Wheeling is destroyed after being engulfed in flames shortly before 1 Saturday afternoon.

Wheeling Firefighters responded to the house fire on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. According to Wheeling Fire's Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the house when crews arrived.

2719 Eoff Street fire, home is a total loss, no injuries pic.twitter.com/MiV6YsqE12 — Paige Madden (@PMaddenWTRF) October 28, 2017

The flames later spread to the third floor and a small chimney collapse occurred in the back of the house.

The people inside of the home were able to get out, and escape any injuries; but the home is said to be a complete loss.

A Fire Investigator will work to determine the cause of the fire.