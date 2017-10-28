Red Devil Marching Band Heads to State Competition

The St. Clairsville Red Devil Marching Band went out in style Saturday as they traveled to Hilliard Darby High School just outside of Columbus to make their third consecutive appearance at the state marching band competition.

More than 80 students make up the Red Devil Marching Band, and they are a force to be reckoned with.

This is the third year in a row the band has earned a superior rating in regional competition and earned a spot in the state marching band competition.

The students have been preparing for months, sometimes putting in all-day practices.

"It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice of time and energy, but I couldn't be more proud of the kids. They put in numerous amounts of hours and effort to get to where they are today," said Band Director Justin Schwertfeger.

Saturday morning, the students grabbed their uniforms, packed into two charter buses, and headed out for competition.

Parents and friends lined the parking lot and cheered the students on with almost as much excitement as the students felt.

"It's kind of exhilarating really. We just work so hard all year, so once we get there it's just adrenaline, your blood is pumping, you're just so excited to be there. It's really an honor to be there," said senior Sara Vah.

They are hoping for a superior rating, an accomplishment they have fallen just short of in the past.

They feel like this year the band has all the makings to come out on top.

"We have a passion for music, and our school probably supports us more than any other school. It's just a wonderful thing to have," said sophomore Lyndsee Probst.

They say it is an honor just to perform at the state competition, and if they do not earn the superior ratings, they will try even harder next year.