Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

Just two days after President Donald Trump declared the drug epidemic a national health emergency, Saturday marks National Drug Take Back Day.

In the Friendly City, the Community Impact Coalition collected unwanted, unused, or expired medications at the Mount DeChantal Kroger and Elm Grove Pharmacy.

According to the DEA, a Drug Take Back Day in April resulted in 450 tons of prescription drugs turned in across the country.

Volunteer David Rose says it helps keeps prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

"Number one, it makes an easy target for kids. To find out what they are, they pick them up, 'What's this? Candy?' It's not candy. It's very dangerous. The other thing is putting them down your toilet screws up our water treatment system," said Rose.

If you have any unwanted medications that you would like to turn in for proper disposal, you can find a list of DEA sponsored locations at DEATakeBack.com or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

The service is free and anonymous.