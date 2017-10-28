Man Arrested for Macing Woman

A man is behind bars after he allegedly sprayed a woman with mace after, what police believe was, an argument.

26-year-old Mitchell Steven Holt was arrested in a home on Lane 15 in East Wheeling for Felony Domestic Battery 3rd Offense. Officials say Holt was intoxicated when he sprayed the woman with mace.

She was taken to the hospital, and he was taken to Northern Regional Jail.

Holt's bail is set at $10,000.