Escaped Inmate Todd Boyes Captured in Texas

Escaped inmate Todd Boyes was captured early Sunday morning in Laredo, Texas, according to the U.S. Border Patrol and West Virginia State Police.

Boyes was reportedly captured at around 4:00 a.m. while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico.

According to State Police, Boyes was taken to Webb County Jail.

Boyes escaped the South Central Regional Jail near Charleston on Wednesday. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Boyes was arrested in Charleston in early 2017 for an alleged armed carjacking in Belmont County. At the time, he was also wanted for attempted murder and fleeing.

