Man Shot and Killed By Officers Was Driving Stolen Van

According to State police, a man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania police officers last week was driving a stolen minivan that accelerated toward the officers.

Captain James Basinger said the van came "very close" to the Erie officers when they opened fire just before midnight Thursday in the city.

Coroner Lyell Cook said Charles Wallace ,46, was taken to UPMC Hamot and was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

City police said the van had been reported stolen from the Salvation Army early Thursday, and Wallace was the prime suspect in the burglary.

He was also wanted on misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property charges in an unrelated case.

Erie County prosecutors will investigate the shooting to determine whether the officers were justified in using deadly force.

