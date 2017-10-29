Arson Fire Claims Life of Third Child

According to Authorities a fire that was deliberately set, has claimed the life of a third child in Pennsylvania.

State police said Ezekiel Major, 8, died Saturday at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was taken after Wednesday night's fire in Laflin.

The Luzerne County coroner's office earlier said Devon Major, 12, and Erik Dupree, 16, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from smoke inhalation.

The district attorney's office said earlier that the fire was arson.

Police said a man identified as a person of interest was taken into custody on an existing arrest warrant.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.

Prosecutors said one child reported that a man not permitted on the property was on the back porch, and a second 911 call later reported the fire.

