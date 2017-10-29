Staying Safe During Trick-or-Treat

Halloween is just two days away which means Trick-or-Treats across the Ohio Valley.

While your kids are collecting their favorite treats, there are some things you can do to ensure their safety.

Wheeling Fire Assistant Chief Tony Campbell says one of the biggest safety issues on Trick-or-Treat night is children running into the streets.

If you are out driving, you should be extra cautious and keep your eye out for kids.

You should also make sure your children can see and be seen.

"If they're going to wear a mask, make sure they can see out of that mask clearly. The clothing they wear should be reflective. If they don't have reflective clothing, they need to put some kind of signaling device on the outfit that their wearing so people can see them when they cross the street," said Campbell.

Children should look both ways before crossing the street and try to walk in well-lit areas.

When they get home with their bag of candy, make sure to check it and make sure it has not been tampered with.