Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Armed Robbery Suspect

UPDATE:

The Wheeling Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Robert "Bobby" Eugene Bertrand, 41, of Wheeling in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in Center Wheeling.

According to WPD, Detectives believe Bertrand walked into the Family Dollar on Chapline Street, reportedly held an employee at knifepoint, and stole money from the register.

Robert Eugene Bertrand is described as a white male with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches, and weighs 145-pounds.

Bertrand's arrest warrant was obtained for one count of armed robbery.

If you have any information that could lead to Bertrand's arrest, please call (304) 234-3664.

ORIGINAL:

Wheeling Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened on Sunday night.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a man entered the Family Dollar in Centre Market around 8:40 p.m. and pulled a knife on the cashier.

The suspect was able to get away, and police are still searching for him.



A description of the suspect was not immediately available on Sunday night.



If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information that could help police, call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.