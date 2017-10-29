Wheeling Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

Wheeling Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened on Sunday night.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a man entered the Family Dollar in Centre Market around 8:40 p.m. and pulled a knife on the cashier.

The suspect was able to get away, and police are still searching for him.



A description of the suspect was not immediately available on Sunday night.



If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information that could help police, call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.