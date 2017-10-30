Officials Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident in Steubenville

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville.

A Ford Escape was reportedly traveling westbound on Sunset Blvd. and failed to negotiate a right curve. The Ford reportedly slid off of the right side of the road, striking a brick wall and continued to strike a house.

Troy Albritton, 23, of Steubenville was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant of the vehicle, Brandi Otis of Steubenville was transported to Trinity West Medical Center. She was then flown to UPMC-Presbyterian, where she is in critical condition.

Westbound lanes were closed for approximately two hours to conduct the investigation.

According to officials, neither of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seat belt.