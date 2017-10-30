Rusted Bridge Has Parents Concerned For Their Children's Safety

Bowing in the center, cracks in the pavement, rusted support beams and more.

Those are the current conditions of the Bridge Street Bridge in Adena and it has many parents worried about their children even going near it.

"The bridge is in bad shape. You know, it needs fixed. You've got stabilizer bars that have fallen underneath the bridge. Our kids have to ride the buses down through this bridge everyday. They've been scheduled to be fixed three, four years in a row now, but they still haven't repaired anything," said Christopher Sasak, a concerned parent.

Sasak added that parents have had enough and are demanding it be replaced.

ODOT District 11 Construction Engineer Todd Moore told 7News that officials are fully aware of the bridge's outdated structure and it's poor condition.

But he said it's still perfectly safe to use.

"The bridges in Ohio are inspected every year for safety. I believe that bridge has been load rated, which means it can't carry the full legal load, but it's still rated sufficient for school buses and vehicular traffic," Moore said.

But even if it's safe, everyone knows it has to be fixed.

Officials said they're prepared for a total bridge replacement, but what are the next steps?

"We are in the process of finalizing the plans. We will advertise and award the contract this winter and the next step the public will see is that it will close after school is done in June 2018. Hopefully it will be open about 6 weeks after that," Moore said,.

So it looks like parents will have to wait just a little longer.

Officials confirm the $800,000 project will be built in summer 2018 and should be done in 6 weeks.

Officials also told 7News they're currently working to locate water and sewer lines that may be in the way of the structure.

They're hoping to find them so there will be no delays next year.