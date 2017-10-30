Students from Across Ohio Valley Explore College Options

Over 1,000 students from across the Ohio Valley checked out what 80 colleges and universities had to offer at the 35th annual Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce College Fair.

Students said that the college fair was the perfect "one stop shop" for them to fill out applications, look into new majors, and even explore financial aid options.

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce President Erikka Storch said they are proud to host the college fair and help thousands of students make one of the most important decisions of their lives.

John Marshall seniors Maddy and McKenna said they have already applied to WVU, but were so impressed by college presentations they decided to fill out some more applications.

Their favorite part about the fair was learning about schools they had never heard of.

"I looked at colleges that I probably wouldn't have looked at otherwise, like Alabama was here and I didn't expect them to be here because they have scholarships, like really good ones for out of state," said McKenna Strait.

"It's something that stresses us out a lot so coming here kind of helped ease our minds a little bit," said Maddy Mayle.

McKenna and Maddy said they also were impressed that some schools allowed students to till out free applications on the spot, because application fees can be expensive.

Storch said they keep the fair cost effective with the help of their sponsors, WesBanco and Wheeling Hospital.