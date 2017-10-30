Jefferson County Installs New Body Scanner To Find Hidden Contraband

A new, high-tech body scanner has been installed at the Jefferson County Jail to help keep out contraband.

Now, when people come to the jail, they'll go through a $200,000 X-ray machine that can find different things within their body such as drugs, lighters, needles and more.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said this new machine will be an additional expense for tax payers, but it's necessary to help fight the drug problem.

"You know, it's sad that we have to spend over $200,000 to put a body scanner in here to make sure we're keeping drugs out of the facility. Belmont County has it, Stark County has it, more and more sheriff's departments and police agencies are putting it in. We're going to keep drugs out of the jail, that's for sure," Abdalla said.

Sheriff Abdalla added that the body scanner should be fully up and running within the next week.

Officials are currently finishing their training and getting ready to go.