Tanker Driver Charged After Rollover on SR-7

UPDATED:

The driver of a tanker truck that rolled over along SR-7 is facing charges of "failure to maintain control".

The rollover was responsible for major traffic backups on SR-7 near Sardis just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The tanker spilled some weed killer, and Monroe County EMA had to respond to clean up the scene.

ORIGINAL:

A portion of State Route 7 is reopened according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department after being closed in both directions Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Brian McFarland, a tanker truck rolled over on SR-7, about six miles south of Sardis, Monday afternoon.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to a hospital for treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

Monroe County EMA is currently on the scene cleaning up a bit of weed killer that spilled from the tanker truck during the accident.

The road will remain closed until the scene is cleaned up.

