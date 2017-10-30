Nationally Ranked Haunted House Guaranteed to Scare

The Wells Township Haunted House draws in well over 1,000 people every weekend.

It's a major production, and the staff and volunteers work year-round to make it a top-notch show that's not for the faint-hearted.

It takes a tremendous amount of time and effort to put together what is considered to be one of the top haunted attractions in the country. Scare Factor, which is a National Haunted Attraction Review Organization named the Wells Township Haunted House number one in the state of Ohio.

The haunted house was ranked as one of the top 31 must-see haunted attractions in the country.

It's a year-round project for the staff and volunteers, including Taylor Norman, who has been involved with the house for over a decade.

"On the last night after the lights out tour, they start tearing down the next day. We have meetings over the summer with people who have ideas about characters and rooms. So it's not like a week before we open we are doing all of this. It's something that, as soon as November is over, we tear everything down. We start with new ideas. We just re-build it from the ground up every year, Norman said.

There are over 200 volunteers involved, including actors and make-up artists.

Haunted house president Sean Norman said the volunteers are mostly teenagers who come from all over the Ohio Valley.

"I just love their environment. Just as soon as I came here, I was young, I was 14-years-old. It was amazing because I just love acting. I loved everybody here," said actor Anthony Rice.

Tours take place Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 11. The box office opens at 6 p.m.