Arrest Made on Armed Robbery Suspect During Alleged Second Attempt

WHEELING, W.Va -
The man wanted for Sunday night's armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Centre Wheeling has been arrested during a second armed robbery.
Officers responded to the Wheeling Inn on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night where they said they had to run after the suspect Robert "Bobby" Bertrand before they caught up with him at 12th and Eoff Streets.
Additional charges are now pending against Bertrand.
