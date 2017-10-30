Bond Set for Armed Robbery Suspect

UPDATE:

Robert Bertrand is behind bars, and was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Ohio County Magistrate Charles Murphy.

Bertrand is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, he is responsible for the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Centre Wheeling on Sunday, and the attempted armed robbery of the Wheeling Inn Monday evening.

UPDATE:

Robert "Bobby" Bertrand is now facing two counts of first degree robbery.

Bertrand was arrested Monday night in Downtown Wheeling after police say he was attempting another armed robbery. Police believe he is the same man who robbed a person at the Family Dollar in Centre Wheeling Sunday evening.

He was arrested after police were called to the Wheeling Inn.

Bertrand reportedly then ran from the scene, but officers caught up to him a few blocks away.

Bertrand was taken to the hospital after the chase, but is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

The man wanted for Sunday night's armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Centre Wheeling has been arrested during a second armed robbery.



Officers responded to the Wheeling Inn on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night where they said they had to run after the suspect Robert "Bobby" Bertrand before they caught up with him at 12th and Eoff Streets.

Additional charges are now pending against Bertrand.



