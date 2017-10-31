Wheeling Police Keeping Trick-Or-Treaters Safe On Halloween Night

On Halloween night, officers across the Ohio Valley will be out making sure everyone is safe trick or treating. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers protecting neighborhoods in a different way.

Sergeant Josh Sanders told 7News for the first time in what he thinks is about 5 years, bike officers will patrol every neighborhood in Wheeling. A Wheeling Mom says she thinks this is great, especially on a busy night like Halloween. She says her four year old son looks forward to trick or treat every year. "He's still little enough to not understand any of the dangerous parts, he's pretty much just pure excited right now."



Of course Davis is excited too, but that doesn't come without some worry about safety. "You can't be too prepared with what happens, things that happen, especially on Halloween."

To give parents some extra peace of mind, newly trained Wheeling Police bike patrol officers will protect every neighborhood tonight. Sgt Josh Sanders says, "Woodsdale, Warwood, on Wheeling Island and in South Wheeling with bicycles out and we're going to have some of our cars out. Some of our PROS are going to be driving around near their schools and we're going to have some of our volunteers out as well."

Patrolman Harry Myers says there are a couple different ways they'll make the streets more safe. "We have the advantage of stealth so it helps us to sneak up on bad situations whereas people see a cruiser coming from a mile away but they don't really recognize a bicycle from a mile away." And it's not just kids who love to see the officers working. "People see us they want to walk up they want to talk about the bicycle they want to talk about what it is we're doing and why we're doing the patrols," said Myers.

Sgt Sanders says, "I always have fun out seeing the kids in costume out and usually the kids dressed as police officers want to take pictures with us." He also says if you see something say something. Even though Davis says she feels safe on her street, knowing the officers have her back makes Halloween a treat. "Our neighborhoods very very safe they're very family oriented people so we're in a good neighborhood."

The department reminds all kids to carry flash lights, travel in groups, and wear reflective clothing. If you see any of the officers out and about, they'd love to say hi!