Suspect Arrested in Connection to May Murder

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, murder suspect DeAndre Lamar Davis has been arrested.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Wheeling Police and the US Marshal's Service arrested Davis in South Wheeling. Davis is wanted in connection to the May 9, 2017 murder of Ahmid Hinton.

Davis was taken into custody without incident in the 4400 block of Wetzel Street in South Wheeling.

He will be arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate on one count of murder.