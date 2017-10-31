Suspect Arrested in Connection to May Murder

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, murder suspect DeAndre Lamar Davis has been arrested.
At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Wheeling Police and the US Marshal's Service arrested Davis in South Wheeling. Davis is wanted in connection to the May 9, 2017 murder of Ahmid Hinton.
RELATED: Police: Public's Help Crucial in Wheeling Island Homicide Investigation
Davis was taken into custody without incident in the 4400 block of Wetzel Street in South Wheeling.
He will be arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate on one count of murder.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.