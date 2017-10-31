Tips To Get Your Vehicle Ready For Winter Weather Conditions

You can feel the change in the air. Winter is coming, which means we better be ready.

First thing you might want to cross off your list is getting your car ready for the cold months ahead.

We all know driving in winter-like conditions can be difficult, so it's critical that your vehicle is ready to go.This can and probably has happened to many of us. You get in your car and you have a dead battery.

What do you do?

Larry Witzberger, the Owner of ASAP AutoCare, said, "First thing I recommend is having your charging system checked, you know there's nothing worse than to go out to your car and the car not start."

But there are some other small things that are recommended and you may not think about.

"Make sure your wiper blades, check your tire pressures, your fluids, you want to make sure your antifreeze is up to par, so when you get that first freezing day, you're not chipping antifreeze out of your radiator," said Witzberger.

And snow tires, are they necessary?

Witzberger said, "If you live on a hill and there's a lot of hills around here, yeah you might want to switch over to the winter tire. It's a softer tire, and it hugs the road a little bit more. And then of course if you need to, you can always go to the studded tire."

One inexpensive way you can prepare for the winter season is a couple bags of rock salt, whether it's in your car or at home. You never know when you might get stuck. Residents from across the Ohio Valley are already getting ready.

Bruce Campbell said, "Yeah we just had our car and our truck serviced, so we can be prepared for the trip."

Always remember if you are driving in these conditions to drive slow and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.