When Reporting Truck Accidents, Look for Chemical Identifiers

With an increase in industry, the Ohio Valley is seeing more tanker trucks on the road.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says some trucks are simply hauling water to drilling sites, but others may be hauling chemicals.

If that is the case, he says the truck will be clearly marked.

He says if you witness or are involved in an accident with a truck carrying chemicals, you should report it immediately to first responders.

If you think the chemical may be flammable, you should evacuate the area if possible.

"One of the things you can look for is some type of a placard or some type of identification marker. It may be a number. It may be some type of a symbol. If you report the accident to 911, you can actually give that to the 911 dispatcher. They actually have the means to look it up, or they can forward that information to first responders who can also look that up," said Hart.

Hart says if you think a truck may be leaking, you should not approach it, especially if you notice an odd smell or cloud or fog.

If there is a chemical emergency on the road, you may be ordered to shelter in place in your car.

You may want to put together a shelter-in-place kit, including plastic sheeting to seal doors and windows.