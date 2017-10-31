Annual Pumpkin Drop Competition Held at Washington Lands Elementary

Students at Washington Lands Elementary in Marshall County learned about math and science in a fun, Halloween-themed way.

The students watched pumpkins drop from the sky in their annual Pumpkin Drop Competition on Tuesday.

For several days, students in groups of two to five worked through their breakfast and recess to design a container that would protect a pumpkin when dropped from 25 feet.

They could not use wood, metal, glass, or PVC pipe, and the container could weigh no more than 30 pounds.

It was an experiment in physics, math, and teamwork.

"We put a lot of hard work into it. We had pillows, marshmallows, stuffing. We learned how to accomplish stuff together," said student Carly.

"We learned how to work together and just get along," added student Montana.

Prizes were awarded in three categories: Most Stable, Most Creative, and Most Environmentally Friendly.

The competition was open to all second through fifth graders.