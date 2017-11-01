Taco Bell giving away free tacos today for stolen base in World - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today for stolen base in World Series

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – It’s a steal of a deal.

The promotion is called “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.”

Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base during Game Two of the World Series and that means everyone in America can walk away with a free taco.

Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person, today, Nov. 1 from 2pm to 6pm in honor of Maybin’s steal.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has run such a promotion. During the 2015 World Series, Taco Bell handed out free A.M, Crunchwraps after Loreno Cain stole a base during game one.

Last year, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor  earned America a free taco when he stole a base during game one of the World Series last year.

Click here to find the closest Taco Bell to you.

