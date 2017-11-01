7-Year-Old Girl Donates Gifts To Charity For Birthday

Birthday presents don't have to come in physical form. This rings true for one Ohio Valley girl who receives her birthday gift in the form of generosity.



Meet Katy Smith. She is 7-years-old and is turning 8 this Saturday, November 4th, but she celebrates her birthday in a very unique way. Rather than getting presents, Katy donates presents.

Katrina Smith, Katy's Mother, said, "On her invitation that she sends out to school and family, we just say you know instead of gifts, Katy's going to donate to whatever it is this year, and then she gets an enormous amount of donations, and then we take them to the place and drop them off."

Since her 5th birthday, Katy has asked her friends and family to donate goods to a local charity rather than buy gifts for herself. She has donated to WeBark Estates, the Children's Museum, and the local Soup Kitchen.

Katrina says, "It's funny because the first year she did it, I thought okay this will never happen again. So we dropped off all the dog food and everything at WeBark, and I said what do you think about next year, Katy? She goes, I think I want to do donations again."

This year for her birthday, she's asking for donated goods that will go to the Freeze Shelter at the Youth Services System in East Wheeling. She's looking to donate blankets, pillows, sheets, and hygiene products. As for why she does this every year..."Just to be kind and let other people do what they want," says Katy.

And she wants to spread the message to the entire Ohio Valley that she is looking for donations.

So if you would like to help Katy fulfill her birthday wish, she has one message for you. "Thank you to the people who want to donate to the Freeze Shelter."

You can drop them off those donations anytime through Friday at Youth Services System in East Wheeling between 9 AM - 5 PM. The Smith family will be giving the donations this weekend after Katy's birthday.