Local Teen Collects Tabs To Help Kids

One 17-year-old boy in Proctor is doing something many his age are not. With his original program Tabs for Tomorrow, for the last two years he's been volunteering his time to help sick kids.

"I like mushing cans and that," said Dexton McKinney.

It's not just a hobby.

"Today, you can see it's pouring down rain what was he doing? He's out here mashing cans. If he's got time and he's got cans, he's out here pulling tabs and mashing cans," said Jim McKinney, Dexton's Dad.

Dexton said he spends over 20 hours a week collecting tabs and crushing cans, with his Dad Jim beside him.

That little piece of metal goes along way -- paying for kids' hospital bills, medical bills, travel expenses here in the Ohio Valley, at the Ronald McDonald House, and burn units.

"When we went to Morgantown last Friday, the woman met me there and shook my hand, makes me feel good because I help kids," said Dexton McKinney.

Named Hero of the Year by Hoagy's Heroes, Dexton has the Magnolia Blue Eagles behind him, local families, businesses, people across the country, even Brad Paisley. 180 gallons was last year's goal, Dexton pulled 337 gallons of tabs.

"Next year we want to turn in 400 gallon," said Dexton McKinney.With a crunch, and a pull, Dexton said simple action could be a sick kid's tomorrow.

"It just touches me that he is dedicated and doing this much work to help the kids of the Ohio Valley," said Jim McKinney.

As long as they're aluminum, Tabs for Tomorrow can use them. If you want to donate tabs, you can mail them and your shipping will be reimbursed.

Check out the Tabs for Tomorrow Facebook page for all of the information.