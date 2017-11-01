CDC recommends new shingles vaccine for those 50+

TUCSON, AZ (WCMH) — There’s a new shingles vaccine called Shingrix, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting it, especially for adults 50 and older.

Anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk of a shingles outbreak. Shingles itself is not contagious, but the virus that triggers it is. Anyone who has never had contact with chickenpox can catch it, just by exposure to someone with an active shingles outbreak.

The CDC says almost one in three Americans in their lifetime will get shingles. The painful itchy, blistering rash that tends to occur on one side oft the body can last for weeks and flare up for no reason.

Here are some helpful tips to treat shingles: