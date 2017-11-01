Local Bike Trail Concerns After Attack In NYC

In light of the recent attack in New York, you may be wondering, what if that happened here?

As you walk along our local trails, there's several places a vehicle could enter.

There's also dozens of bushes and bridges people could hide behind or under.

But even these potential "danger zones" don't stop Wheeling Resident Nick Richter from using the trails.

He said he uses them frequently and feels perfectly safe.

But since you never know what's going to happen, it's important to take precautions.

"Ultimately me as a dad, I want to get home at the end of the day, so I have to be smart about where I am, be smart about my surroundings. You always have to be vigilant and you have to keep in mind that stuff can happen. Always keep an eye out no matter what," Richter said.

Of course, if an attack did happen here, officials said they'd be ready.

They have an emergency plan in place called NIMS, which focuses on tending to potential victims, securing the area, and keeping up good communication among officers.

But as always, if you see something suspicious, say something.