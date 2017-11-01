St. Clairsville Resident Celebrates Her 103rd Birthday

Cumberland Pointe Care Center resident Elizabeth Zbock celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday.

Elizabeth graduated from Bellaire High School in 1934.

She's never been married, never had a drink of alcohol or smoked.

But everyone who knows her says she's full of life and spunk.

So to honor her special day, friends and family gave her flowers, presents and a cake.

Of course, 7News asked Elizabeth what's her secret to living a long life?

She said it might be her favorite drink: chocolate milk.

From all of us here at 7news, Happy Birthday Elizabeth!