After the terrorist attack in New York, the nation's thoughts are focusing on security. One way, is to require a background check before hiring an employee.

The Belmont County Sheriff says his department does about 100 background checks a month. Any company or agency hiring a nurse, teacher or a police officer automatically requests one. So, does the Department of Job and Family Services, every time they check out a potential foster family.

You can get a statewide background check done by Ohio BCI, or a nationwide one done by the FBI.

"Especially on a new hire," said Sheriff Dave Lucas. "Especially if you're a business or a company that you're hiring people that you do not know, I would recommend, do a background check. Make sure that what they person is telling you on the application is the truth."

A statewide background check is $35, nationwide, it's $40. Sheriff Lucas says companies can also choose to do a drug and alcohol screen on applicants. They can also place new hires on a one-year probationary period.

Also, he says if you have concerns about someone's behavior or possible terrorist ties, call the sheriff's department. In Belmont County, that number is (740) 695-7933.