Local Film in Need of Extras

One local woman is coming home to the Ohio Valley to pursue her dreams.

Emily Capehart will be directing a short film titled, "The Stranger in the Crowd" in Ohio and Marshall Counties this weekend.

It is the story of the execution of Elmer Brunner, the last man to die in the electric chair back in 1959.

They are still looking for extras for the film.

If you would like to be considered, just contact the "The Stranger in the Crowd" Facebook page.

If you would like to help fund Emily's project, you can make a donation at GoFundMe.com/TheStrangerintheCrowd.