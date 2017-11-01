Local Film in Need of Extras

One local woman is coming home to the Ohio Valley to pursue her dreams.
Emily Capehart will be directing a short film titled, "The Stranger in the Crowd" in Ohio and Marshall Counties this weekend.
It is the story of the execution of Elmer Brunner, the last man to die in the electric chair back in 1959.
They are still looking for extras for the film.
If you would like to be considered, just contact the "The Stranger in the Crowd" Facebook page.
If you would like to help fund Emily's project, you can make a donation at GoFundMe.com/TheStrangerintheCrowd.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.