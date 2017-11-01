Bethesda Police Welcome a Special New Officer on the Force

There's a new lawman in Bethesda.

For the first time ever, the Bethesda Police Department has a K-9.

Thanks to a Safety Capital Grant they got in March from the State of Ohio, the department was able to get a specially outfitted K-9 cruiser, plus the dog himself, who was raised and trained in Warren, Ohio.

Bethesda Police Department, Chief Eric Smith said, "Frankie's a 21 month old Belgian Malinois. I got him from Tri-State K-9 up in Warren, Ohio. Dual purpose K-9 specializing in narcotics and apprehension. And Monday was our first day on the road and we started off at Union Local High School and did some searches of lockers."

Chief Eric Smith said Frankie the K-9 alerted to several lockers at the school.

Frankie is trained to respond to commands in Dutch.

He is with the chief around the clock at home as well as at work.

