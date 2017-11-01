The Affordable Care Act Enrollment Period Reduced to Six Weeks

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began on Wednesday, but if you're looking to enroll, re-enroll, or switch health insurance plans through the marketplace be aware that the enrollment period has been reduced to six weeks.

This time around open enrollment ends December 15th.

If you have employer-based health insurance, you don't need to worry about this shortened timeline, but if you don't, you'll need to select a plan that best fits you, and be wise as you search.

Program Director of PA Studies at West Liberty University, William A. Childers Jr. said, "I would definitely recommend that you shop around for plans, and I would say your source of information should be healthcare dot gov. Be careful if you check online for health insurance, don't assume that the first two or three things that you do a web search are directly there. Are are multiple companies with advertisements out there."

Childers also said not to assume that the plan you had last year is the one that will work for you this year because there may be some subtle changes in plan information or cost.

The deadline to enroll is December 15th.