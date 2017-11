Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is this Saturday, November 4th at the Capitol Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and all of the proceeds go to the Augusta Levy Learning Center, West Virginia's premiere autism treatment center.

This year Channel 7News anchor Tessa DiTirro is one of the stars taking part.

On Thursday, she will take a look at the life-changing work that Augusta Levy does every day.

Make sure you watch 7News tomorrow night for this special report.