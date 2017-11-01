Officials Will Be Conducting Emergency Training Along WV State Route 2

Emergency and public safety officials from Marshall and Wetzel Counties will be conducting a full-scale exercise tomorrow from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Emergency personnel and equipment will be active and visible along WV State Route 2 from the south end of Washington Lands in Marshall County to New Martinsville.

During the exercise the Kent Community Warning Siren will be activated as well.

Marshall County residents can now sign up to receive emergency alerts in two ways: simply text "MarshallWVAlerts" to 69310 to be provided with a registration link, or you can go to this address and sign up.

Anyone with questions can also call the Emergency Management office at (304) 843-1130.