Pres. Trump Calls for Death Penalty for NYC Truck Attack Suspect

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the suspect in the New York City truck attack that killed eight people “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

President Trump expressed his feelings late Wednesday, tweeting the following:

Federal prosecutors say in court papers that 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his hospital room. Authorities say the Uzbek immigrant said “he felt good about what he had done.”

Prosecutors have brought terrorism charges against the Saipov. They say the Islamic State group’s online calls to action spurred Saipov to launch the attack in lower Manhattan on Halloween.

