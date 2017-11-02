Man Arrested After Attempting to Force Deputy Vehicle Off of Road

Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office arrested one man Thursday morning after he allegedly attempted to force a deputy off of the road with his vehicle.

According to Sheriff Tom Howard, William H. Sparks III, 41, attempted to force a deputy's vehicle off of the road on Chapel Hill Road in Triadelphia. While attempting to drive away from the deputy, Sparks reportedly struck another vehicle.

Howard reports that three people in that vehicle, an adult and two juveniles, were injured.

When officers questioned Sparks after the incident, he said he was just "trying to get to work".

Sparks has officially been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver, and is awaiting other charges.

Stay with 7News as more information becomes available.