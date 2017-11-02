Wheeling PD Investigates String of Car Break-Ins

On Thursday, Wheeling Police took several reports of car break-ins in three different neighborhoods.

According to Wheeling PD, officers took six reports of break-ins in the following areas:

300 block of North Front Street on Wheeling Island

600 block of Main Street in North Wheeling

3700 block of Wetzel Street in South Wheeling

The crimes are believed to have happened around 1:30 a.m. All vehicles are believed to have been left unlocked.

RIGHT NOW: @WheelingPolice investigating a string on car break ins on Wetzel Street. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/DlwftKhViQ — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) November 2, 2017

Wheeling PD wants to remind car owners to double check, and keep their vehicles locked at all times.

Home surveillance video is being obtained to help in this investigation.