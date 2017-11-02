Convicted Felon Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired, Multiple Charges

A convicted felon, just out of prison, was arrested in Wheeling on Thursday.

DeAndre Williams, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection to a July 2017 case of multiple shots fired on Wheeling Island, where police found one victim shot in the foot.

According to Sergeant Gregg McKenzie, detectives conducted an excellent investigation linking Williams as the suspect in that shooting.

Williams is also facing charges of malicious assault after shooting someone with a BB gun multiple times in downtown Wheeling.

Williams is wanted by different agencies as well with active warrants including Strangulation and Malicious Assault in Morgantown, a parole violation, and Kidnapping and Rape in Martins Ferry.

Sergeant McKenzie said officers are working hard to clean up the streets.

"We've arrested a few of our most wanted this week or last week, so hopefully we'll clean up the streets, yes," said Sergeant McKenzie.

Officers and deputies with the US Marshall fugitive task force arrested Williams without incident in the 900 block of Summit Street in Wheeling.

He is currently being booked in the Northern Regional Jail.