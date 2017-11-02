Sheriff Wants Public To See & Understand Tasing Arrest

Sheriff Dave Lucas said Deputy Chad Kulpa made a decision that was "textbook perfect" when he reached for his taser instead of his gun to subdue a Dilles Bottom man after an allegedly violent assault.

The caller to 911 said a man had just beaten someone with a shovel and was now stabbing them.

He says the deputy's body cam video, as Deputy Kulpa caught up with the suspect, shows the man repeatedly refusing to comply with the deputies orders.

And it shows the deputy using non-lethal force (the taser) rather than lethal force (his gun.)

Even so, it was quite effective in taking the suspect to the ground.

"On your knees! On your knees." Kulpa yells. "Now! On the ground!"

The suspect continues to stand.

Then you hear the pop of the taser being deployed, and you see the suspect fall straight to the ground, saying what sounds like 'Oww!'

After that, you can hear the deputy order the suspect to roll over and put his hands behind his back, and you can see the suspect complying.

"The people we deal with don't listen to us," said Sheriff Dave Lucas. "If a police officer asks you to do something, please do it! Because they are trained otherwise to take every call as a serious call."

The sheriff said the suspect told them afterward that he didn't go to his knees because he didn't want to smash his cigarettes.

23-year-old Brian Spencer of Dilles Bottom is jailed on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest and more.

The sheriff also commends Shadyside Officer Brad Mackey and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian McFarland.

He says all around, it was a job well done.