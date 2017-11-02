Chambers And James Named Best Of The Best Internationally

One local business has something to celebrate, on Wednesday, as they've been named one of the top five funeral homes in the world.

Chambers and James, out of Wellsburg, was chosen from thousands of funeral homes nationwide and from 37 different countries.

They took home top prizes in two categories: Pursuit of Excellence and Best of the Best Internationally.

Owner Eric Fithyan said he's very excited to bring these awards home to the Ohio Valley.

He's also excited to change the perception of funeral homes from dark draperies to a business of excellence for the community.

"People can see that the small town, family-run business here is really stepping up. Plus, to bring this back to the state of West Virginia is just an amazing feeling. It really makes us excited," Fithyan said.

Fithyan said their recognition for excellence comes from their James Garden.

The garden is a new community effort to give fresh produce to people during difficult and stressful times.

Fithyan said the best part is putting a smile on peoples faces.