Local Law Enforcement Recognized for Contribution to Communities - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local Law Enforcement Recognized for Contribution to Communities

Posted: Updated:

Special awards were handed out to many of the Ohio Valley police departments as they received recognition for the great work they do.

AAA East Central continued its tradition to honor law enforcement officers for making their communities a safer place.

Ten Wheeling area departments received Platinum Awards, with nine other departments honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards at a special luncheon at Olive Garden on Thursday.

JJ Miller said the departments received recognition for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety program.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.