Local Law Enforcement Recognized for Contribution to Communities

Special awards were handed out to many of the Ohio Valley police departments as they received recognition for the great work they do.

AAA East Central continued its tradition to honor law enforcement officers for making their communities a safer place.

Ten Wheeling area departments received Platinum Awards, with nine other departments honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards at a special luncheon at Olive Garden on Thursday.

JJ Miller said the departments received recognition for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety program.