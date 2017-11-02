Search Continues For Suspects Involved In Four Bellaire Overdoses

The search continues for the drug dealers believed to be involved in four overdoses in Bellaire.

One of those overdoses turned fatal.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk confirmed heroin, laced with fentanyl, is currently being dealt in Bellaire, which is leading to break-ins and other crime.

But why does it seem drugs are only affecting the Ohio Valley? The reality is they're not.

Last year, the state of Ohio saw more than 4,000 deaths caused by accidental overdoses.

Also, nearly one person dies each day from a drug overdose in Columbus.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is currently working to keep Fentanyl from even entering the country, but it continues to kill across the Ohio Valley.

So the question is now, what does the public think about this problem?

"I definitely wish they'd clean Bellaire up a little bit," said Chris, a Bellaire resident.



"I thought maybe if my husband or my family someone died, I could call the doctor and get nerve pills to help get me through, but I would say that's a thing of the past now," said Mary Lee, a Bellaire resident.



"What we get reported in the news is that it's definitely getting worse in being an epidemic. Being a former healthcare professional too, we saw much more patients we were treating with this problem," said Nancy, a Bellaire resident.



One woman also told 7News, she's lost a child to the drug epidemic and can only hope it gets better soon.

Officials confirm they do know, that at the end of the month, individuals without funds are the ones buying drugs to satisfy their addiction. If they can't get the money, they'll steal.

Chief Kovalyk said officials are currently looking for out-of-town drug dealers who may be targeting people receiving their government checks at the beginning of each month.